AL wants conflicts to implicate BNP men ahead of election: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 05:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused the ruling Awami League of deliberately instigating conflicts in the country to sideline BNP members before the upcoming national election by falsely implicating them in various cases.

During a press conference held at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan on Thursday, Mirza Fakhrul alleged that despite members of the Chhatra League attacking BNP men en route to a youth rally in Chattogram, it was the BNP members who were arrested by the police.

Expressing his astonishment, the BNP leader stated, "The Awami League themselves attack us and file cases against us."

Mirza Fakhrul further claimed that old cases are being resurrected and rushed to verdict in an effort to eliminate BNP members from the electoral arena. 

He added that the government's objective is to regain power through unilateral elections, similar to previous instances.

In addition, Mirza Fakhrul condemned the terrorist and arson attack on the residences of BNP Joint Secretary Khairul Kabir Khokon in Narsingdi.

The press conference was attended by BNP Vice Chairman Shamsujzaman Dudu, Advisor Aman Ullah Aman, Joint Secretary General Advocate Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Social Welfare Secretary Kamruzzaman Ratan, and others.

