AL vows to stay tough on streets to counter BNP-Jamaat

Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League will stay tough to keep control of the streets to counter any programmes like hartal and blockade called by the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

They expressed this determination at an extended meeting at the AL central office in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday, which was the last day of a three-day blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat.

AL praesidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya attended the meeting as chief guest while Organising Secretary Mirza Azam as the special guest. Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya instructed the party leaders and activists to take a tougher stance at all times.

"The anarchy that the BNP-Jamaat clique has unleashed must be prevented at all costs. To do so, we must keep control of the streets on every day of their declared programmes."

Mirza Azam instructed all levels of AL leaders and activists to ensure their presence at the party's next grand rally in the capital to celebrate the launch of the Agargaon–Motijheel metro rail route on 4 November. He said the party is working to ensure the participation of 20 lakh people in the rally.

The Dhaka North City AL also held a representative meeting at the Sech Bhaban Auditorium on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital. AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak attended the meeting as chief guest.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak instructed the party leaders and activists to build up resistance against the BNP and Jamaat.

No dialogue with BNP: Quader

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader stated that there can be no dialogue with the BNP as it has proven itself to be a "terrorist party."

The BNP has returned to its old style of sabotage and terrorism, Quader said on Thursday while briefing reporters at the Road Transport and Highways Division at the Secretariat.

"Our prime minister has said there will be no dialogue with a terrorist group. I'm also saying no dialogue with them," said the AL leader.

"The BNP has been called for dialogue many times. The Election Commission has called them, the president has called them, but they will not go for dialogue," added Quader.

When asked whether the country is moving towards another election without the BNP, Quader said, "I don't know. It is the BNP's right not to contest elections. If they don't want to, they don't have to."

He said the election will be held on time according to the constitution of the country. "Other countries do not hold elections based on our advice, so why should we listen to them?"

'UN shouldn't worry about Bangladesh'

When asked about the statement of the United Nations regarding Bangladesh's current political situation, the AL leader said now was not the time for the UN to worry about Bangladesh.

"They are worried about Bangladesh but we are doing very well," he added.

Citing several ongoing global conflicts, he said the UN has no real function and it was not able to fulfil its real responsibilities.

Quader said the UN has no other role in the world except to say good things. "The UN secretary general sometimes speaks in beautiful words mixed with the sweetness of his heart."