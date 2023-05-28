AL unfazed about sanctions, focuses on free and fair elections: Quader

Amid a buzz of potential sanctions, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said no sanctions could impede the upcoming national election.

Asserting that foreigners are friends rather than masters, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister stated that the Awami League government is not worried about sanctions.

He made these remarks during a joint meeting with leaders of affiliated organisations and Awami League's editorial board members at the central office on Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday (28 May).

Quader accused the BNP of staging dramas regarding the US visa policy, emphasising that if the Awami League remains united, the BNP will be defeated.

Highlighting the party's commitment to ensuring free and fair elections, Quader stated that the process for upcoming elections in Bangladesh has already begun.

He cited the establishment of an Independent Election Commission through legislation by the Awami League government as evidence, adding that preparations for fair elections are in the final stage.

Quader mentioned the Gazipur city polls where Awami League faced defeat, but the election was deemed free and democratic, emphasising that democracy prevailed.

He also mentioned upcoming city elections in Barisal, Sylhet, Khulna, and Rajshahi, expressing confidence in their fairness.

Regarding BNP's actions, Quader remarked that they are obstructing the elections through public announcements.

He clarified that there is no mention of a caretaker government or government resignation in the US visa policy.

Quader reaffirmed their commitment to conducting free and fair elections while accusing the BNP of hindering the process.