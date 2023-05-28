AL unfazed about sanctions, focuses on free and fair elections: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 07:49 pm

Related News

AL unfazed about sanctions, focuses on free and fair elections: Quader

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 07:49 pm
AL unfazed about sanctions, focuses on free and fair elections: Quader

Amid a buzz of potential sanctions, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said no sanctions could impede the upcoming national election.

Asserting that foreigners are friends rather than masters, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister stated that the Awami League government is not worried about sanctions. 

He made these remarks during a joint meeting with leaders of affiliated organisations and Awami League's editorial board members at the central office on Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday (28 May).

Quader accused the BNP of staging dramas regarding the US visa policy, emphasising that if the Awami League remains united, the BNP will be defeated.

Highlighting the party's commitment to ensuring free and fair elections, Quader stated that the process for upcoming elections in Bangladesh has already begun. 

He cited the establishment of an Independent Election Commission through legislation by the Awami League government as evidence, adding that preparations for fair elections are in the final stage.

Quader mentioned the Gazipur city polls where Awami League faced defeat, but the election was deemed free and democratic, emphasising that democracy prevailed. 

He also mentioned upcoming city elections in Barisal, Sylhet, Khulna, and Rajshahi, expressing confidence in their fairness.

Regarding BNP's actions, Quader remarked that they are obstructing the elections through public announcements.

He clarified that there is no mention of a caretaker government or government resignation in the US visa policy. 

Quader reaffirmed their commitment to conducting free and fair elections while accusing the BNP of hindering the process.

Bangladesh / Top News

sanctions / Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

10h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

11h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

3h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

10h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget