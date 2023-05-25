AL-candidate trails behind Zaida Khatun in early results

As the dust began to settle, a defiant Zaida Khatun stood next to her beaming son, former Gazipur city mayor Zahangir Alom, who had already declared her the winner.

This was what the Election Commission (EC) had promised would be a model election. With a thick security blanket in place, the EC had managed a peaceful election, a kind that had not been seen in recent years.

Although there were no allegations of vote-rigging, the absence of the BNP, the major opposition party in the country, made the election less competitive.

A low voter turnout, around 50% according to Election Commissioner Md Alamgir, was another issue.

In the 2018 Gazipur city polls, there were a total of seven mayoral candidates. Zahangir Alom had won at the polls, which had a voter turnout of 57.02%.

In 2013, BNP's MA Mannan won the race against six others. The voter turnout was 63.69%.

As of 11:39pm, Zaida Khatun is leading the race now at a total of 250 polling centres so far, Returning officer Md Faridul Islam said during a briefing this evening.

She is leading with 1,28,600 votes with AL-backed Azmat inching closer to her with 1,18,225 votes.

As the results trickle in, Zahangir's proclamation could, however, be quite premature. Results were yet to come from polling centres in Tongi, the stronghold of Azmat Ullah.

These were the swing votes, which could tip the balance.

If Azmat were to lose, Zaida's win, however, would not solely be hers.

It could also be the first, and perhaps most important, feather in the EC's cap.

Earlier on 10 May, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said, "The Gazipur City Corporation election is very important to us because there is the general election ahead of us. Before this, we think that an election of such a large scale will carry a lot of national importance. That is why the Gazipur election should be a model."

The EC ensured that there weren't any untoward incidents, except two offenders who were apprehended for their involvement in illicitly influencing voters.

Police personnel were even brought from different districts – Jhenaidah, Brahmanbaria and Chattogram – to be stationed at polling centres. This move was aimed at ensuring impartiality of the personnel presented.

With 8,031 dedicated law enforcers stationed at centres, alongside the presence of 30 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) teams and 13 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), no stone was left unturned.

In addition, a fleet of 57 mobile forces, comprising members from the police, Armed Police Battalion (APBN), and the Ansar Battalion, were also deployed. There were also 19 striking teams, with an additional 8 teams on standby at each police station.

The EC has also ensured a strong judicial presence, with 79 executive magistrates working alongside 19 judicial magistrates.

Furthermore, 4,435 CCTV cameras were installed at 3,497 polling booths in all 480 polling centres to enhance security.

Stain remains

The only blot in the election was the absence of the BNP, the major opposition party. A low voter turnout can also be a concern.

Earlier on 21 May at an event, former election commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said it would not be possible to show the EC's capability in the upcoming city polls.

"It's a one-party election. So, no reflection of [the EC's] capacity will come from this," he said.

Referring to the deterioration of electoral culture, Sakhawat Hossain also said that voters had lost interest in the election.

Meanwhile, the EC expressed satisfaction regarding the Gazipur city polls, stressing that no information of irregularities has been reported by far.

Immediate actions

Speaking to reporters at the Election Bhaban after ending the election, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said based on the information gathered from law enforcement agencies, election commission officials, the media, and election observers, it can be concluded that the Gazipur city election was conducted in a remarkably smooth and peaceful manner.

He further noted that all the candidates who participated in the election expressed their satisfaction with the electoral process and declared their willingness to accept the results, irrespective of the outcome.

Responding to concerns about the slow pace of voting, he explained, "According to election regulations, if voters are present at the polling station until the voting deadline, polling agents are required to wait until the vote is cast. These rules apply to both paper ballots and Electronic Voting Machines [EVMs]."

When asked if any irregularities were captured on CCTV, he said, "We detected certain issues such as long queues that gave certain individuals an advantage to cast their votes first. Immediate action was taken by contacting the relevant authorities over the phone."

Furthermore, he disclosed that at two centers, agents attempted to influence voters, prompting us to promptly intervene by notifying the police and ensuring their removal from the premises.

In addition, he emphasised that neither the EC nor the police got any other reports of irregularities.

Regarding the allegation that Zaida Khatun lacked an agent at a particular polling center, he responded, "We have consulted with the media personnel stationed in Gazipur as well, and they have confirmed that no such incident occurred."

It was also observed many polling agents sporting different symbols were canvassing voters for Zaida's table clock symbol.

Although the results are yet to be announced, the verdict on the EC's performance is that they scored big.