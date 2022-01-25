AL too hired lobbyist firm only to spread country’s image, BNP did to harm it: Momen

Politics

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 03:02 pm

Related News

AL too hired lobbyist firm only to spread country’s image, BNP did to harm it: Momen

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 03:02 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

BNP had hired lobbyists abroad for harming the country, while Awami League had hired lobbyists for good governance and to spread positive images of Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said today.

"Our information shows that the BNP has recruited many lobbyists. Hiring a lobbyist is not against the law. But what matters is the reason behind hiring the lobbyist were. When someone gives money to kidnap a guy, that is wrong. When people pay lobbyists for harming a country, that is wrong," the minister said while responding to a question from reporters at the Liberation War Museum in the capital.

UN unlikely to bar RAB from peacekeeping missions: Momen

"We have enough information about how many lobbyists BNP had recruited. Its main purpose is to harm the country. There may be a dispute between you and me, but it should not be against the interest of the country", said the minister.

He further said the BNP had appointed lobbyists so that war criminals could not be punished. Then the Awami League hired lobbyists to change the wrong perception. The Awami League appointed lobbyists for good governance and to project positive images of the country, he added.

"We call it PR fund, not lobbyist recruitment. This is not a new thing, it has been around for a long time", said the minister.

When asked about why the matter of BNP appointing lobbyists for the past eight years was not disclosed earlier, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said, "You can see the evidence from the websites. Why did you not know? It is the responsibility of media personnel to know about these. Everything is there on the websites, nothing is hidden from anyone. You should find out for yourself."
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Lobbyist / Awami League / BNP / AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

5h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

3h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

23h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

23h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure