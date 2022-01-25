AL too hired lobbyist firm only to spread country’s image, BNP did to harm it: Momen

BNP had hired lobbyists abroad for harming the country, while Awami League had hired lobbyists for good governance and to spread positive images of Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said today.

"Our information shows that the BNP has recruited many lobbyists. Hiring a lobbyist is not against the law. But what matters is the reason behind hiring the lobbyist were. When someone gives money to kidnap a guy, that is wrong. When people pay lobbyists for harming a country, that is wrong," the minister said while responding to a question from reporters at the Liberation War Museum in the capital.

"We have enough information about how many lobbyists BNP had recruited. Its main purpose is to harm the country. There may be a dispute between you and me, but it should not be against the interest of the country", said the minister.

He further said the BNP had appointed lobbyists so that war criminals could not be punished. Then the Awami League hired lobbyists to change the wrong perception. The Awami League appointed lobbyists for good governance and to project positive images of the country, he added.

"We call it PR fund, not lobbyist recruitment. This is not a new thing, it has been around for a long time", said the minister.

When asked about why the matter of BNP appointing lobbyists for the past eight years was not disclosed earlier, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said, "You can see the evidence from the websites. Why did you not know? It is the responsibility of media personnel to know about these. Everything is there on the websites, nothing is hidden from anyone. You should find out for yourself."

