AL tickets: 106 seats see changes, hardly anything left for allies

The Awami League has finally unveiled the names of 298 candidates for the upcoming national elections, featuring familiar and experienced individuals with 106 seats given to new candidates.

National cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan and film actor Fedous Ahmed have been nominated as new celebrity candidates in the elections.

Besides, incumbents Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the former captain of the cricket team, and singer Mumtaz Begum have also secured nominations.

A total of 106 seats of the party have been given to new candidates.

A few new faces and some major returns among trusted names dot the AL nomination sheet for the 20 prized Dhaka seats.

One of the new additions is Sayeed Khokon, the first mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation from 2015 to 2020.

Khokhon, the son of Dhaka's first elected mayor Mohammad Hanif, had also tried to run for a second term as mayor.

Now, Khokon is all set to be rewarded as he has been nominated by the party for the Dhaka-6 seat, currently held by Jatiya Party's Kazi Firoz Rashid.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the nominated candidates yesterday at 4pm.

The party withheld announcing candidates for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5.

However, former cricketer Naimur Rahman Durjoy has been denied the nomination of the Awami League. The ruling party has also not nominated Joya Sengupta, wife of deceased AL senior leader Suranjit Sengupta.

Seventy-three MPs elected in 2018, including three state ministers, have also not received nominations from the Awami League.

The three are State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister of Labour Begum Mannujan Sufian and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain.

Zakir, who was the AL's nominee for Kurigram-4 in the last election, has lost the seat to Biplab Hasan Palash, the former vice-president of Chhatra League, also a current member of the AL's information and research sub-committee.

The nominee for Khaled's Mymensingh-5 seat is Abdul Hai Akond, the general secretary of the Muktagachha upazila unit of the AL and also the chairman of the upazila parishad.

AL's organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain has been nominated for the Khulna-3 seat, currently held by Begum Mannujan Sufian.

Also among other influential leaders who were dropped are- former LGRD minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, former state information minister Murad Hasan, former police chief Noor Mohammad, Enamul Haque, Haji Mohammad Salim, former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir.

This time, a notable change is with over fifty new faces, including former leaders of Chhatra League, Jubo League, former bureaucrats, former police officers involved in significant cases such as the Bangabandhu murder case, the former chief secretary of the prime minister, and the brother of the inspector general of police, have received nominations.

Sons for fathers

Additionally, the children of some active Awami League leaders have also secured nominations in their fathers' respective constituencies in Dhaka, Chattogram and Rangpur.

Rashek Rahman got the AL ticket in place of his father Ashikur Rahman in Rangpur-5 constituency.

In Dhaka-7, Solaiman Salim has been nominated for his father Haji Salim's seat. The constituency consists of part of Bangshal, part of Kotwali, part of Chawkbazar, Lalbagh, Kamrangirchar, Hazaribagh and part of Dhanmondi.

In Chittagong-1, Mosharraf Hossain's son Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel has been nominated for the seat. He is the owner and film producer of Star Cineplex.

No decision on alliance yet

The AL has also announced candidates in 33 constituencies elected in 2018 in alliance with the ruling party.

No decision has been taken regarding the seat sharing of the 14-party alliance led by the Awami League. If they do contest in coalition, some 12/14 seats may be left for partner parties.

However, Obaidul Quader said no alliance will be formed if it is not required. "Awami League will not form any coalition against another alliance."

However, a section of leaders of the alliance have indicated that they would participate in the polls from alliance and a decision may come soon.