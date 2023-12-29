AL threatening people to ensure voters' turnout: Rizvi

The people of every township are afraid of public threats from the "Awami League, its dummy candidates, their supporters and the pro-AL officials of the administration", BNP's Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (29 December).

Speaking at a virtual press conference in the evening, he said, "An unimaginable anarchy has been created surrounding the staged elections in the country. [AL supporters] are bringing out processions while carrying weapons. The 'boat', dummy candidates, and law enforcement members– all have become pro-Awami League."

He alleged that the AL is "desperate to make voters go to the polling stations."

"People are being threatened that they will be killed or evicted from villages if they don't go to the polling stations. Some candidates are threatening that the civic benefits of people will be revoked if they do not go to polling stations. They are also threatening to close mosques and cemeteries if people don't vote," he said.

The senior BNP leader continued, "The country is now divided in two groups. On one side is the public. On the other side is the 'We and Uncles' group. The mafia gang is on a voter hunting mission. But they are not getting the guarantee that voters will come to the polling station."

He claimed that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal admitted in a views exchange meeting in Chattogram on 26 December that "voting was held at night in 2018."

"I can confirm not 99%, but 100% that there will be no voting on the previous night. For this, in many cases, the ballot paper will be sent in the morning."

Rizvi also alleged that the over 295 activists of the BNP and its affiliate organisations have been arrested in the last 24 hours.