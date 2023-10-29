AL takes position in capital’s Gulistan, Jatrabari and Mirpur areas

Politics

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 12:59 pm

Awami Swechasebak League joining the sit-in in front of the party&#039;s central office in Bangabandhu Avenue with procession on Sunday, 29 October 2023. Photo: Rezaul Karim
Awami Swechasebak League joining the sit-in in front of the party's central office in Bangabandhu Avenue with procession on Sunday, 29 October 2023. Photo: Rezaul Karim

Leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliates took position in the capital's Gulistan, Jatrabari and Mirpur areas today.

Party and activists started gathering in front of the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue around 10am on Sunday (29 October).

They staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the party's central office, Mirpur and Jatrabari to protest against the hartal called by BNP-Jamaat.

Dhaka south Awami League leaders and activists in front of the party&#039;s central office in Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday, 29 October 2023. Photo: Rezaul Karim
Dhaka south Awami League leaders and activists in front of the party's central office in Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday, 29 October 2023. Photo: Rezaul Karim

At around 11am, leaders and activists of the Swechasebak League, led by its President Gazi Mesbaul Hossain, took position in front of the party's central office. 

Krishak League leaders and activists have also gathered near them. They were seen chanting pro-government slogans. 

A stage has also been set up for AL's 'peace and development' rally scheduled for 2pm in front of its Bangabandhu Avenue office. 

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be present at the rally as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, in Jatrabari, AL activists took position some 50 metres away from the police with sticks. They were chanting slogans against the BNP and Jamaat. 

Awami League leaders and activists on a sit-in at Jatrabari on Sunday, 29 October 2023. Photo: Rafiqul Islam
Awami League leaders and activists on a sit-in at Jatrabari on Sunday, 29 October 2023. Photo: Rafiqul Islam

AL leaders and activists have also taken a position in Mirpur 10. 

Awami League leaders and activists on a sit-in at Mirpur 10 on Sunday, 29 October 2023. Photo: Reyad Hossain
Awami League leaders and activists on a sit-in at Mirpur 10 on Sunday, 29 October 2023. Photo: Reyad Hossain

Vehicle movements were seen to be lower than usual in the areas.

