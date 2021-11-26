Katakhali mayor dropped from Awami League committee for opposing installation of Bangabandhu mural

The Rajshahi unit of Awami League has relieved Abbas Ali, mayor of Katakhali municipality in Paba upazila, of his membership in its executive committee for making derogatory comment on installing a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the city.

The district unit of Awami League took the decision in an emergency meeting presided over by its President Anil Sarker on Friday afternoon.

Besides, a recommendation has been sent to Awami League's central committee to permanently cancel Abbas Ali's party membership, Abdul Wadud Dara, general secretary of the Awami League unit in Rajshahi, told The Business Standard.

Earlier, on Friday morning, 12 councillors expressed no confidence in Abbas and submitted a memorandum to the ministry concerned through the district deputy commissioner, demanding his removal from the mayor post.

On 22 November, an audio clip of Abbas went viral on social media, where he was heard saying that he would not allow the installation of a mural of Bangabandhu at the Rajshahi City Gate as it would violate the Islamic Sharia law.

However, in a Facebook live streaming Friday, Abbas claimed he was a victim of a conspiracy.

The Katakhali mayor said he made some comments regarding the installation of Bangabandhu's mural after being influenced by the words of an Islamic scholar.

"But, I did not make any derogatory comment on Bangabandhu," he claimed.

Earlier this month, Zahangir Alam, former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, was suspended from his post after being expelled for life from a post of Awami League's Gazipur city unit over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.