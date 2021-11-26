Katakhali mayor dropped from Awami League committee for opposing installation of Bangabandhu mural

Politics

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 09:58 pm

Related News

Katakhali mayor dropped from Awami League committee for opposing installation of Bangabandhu mural

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 09:58 pm
Katakhali mayor dropped from Awami League committee for opposing installation of Bangabandhu mural

The Rajshahi unit of Awami League has relieved Abbas Ali, mayor of Katakhali municipality in Paba upazila, of his membership in its executive committee for making derogatory comment on installing a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the city.

The district unit of Awami League took the decision in an emergency meeting presided over by its President Anil Sarker on Friday afternoon.

Besides, a recommendation has been sent to Awami League's central committee to permanently cancel Abbas Ali's party membership, Abdul Wadud Dara, general secretary of the Awami League unit in Rajshahi, told The Business Standard. 

Earlier, on Friday morning, 12 councillors expressed no confidence in Abbas and submitted a memorandum to the ministry concerned through the district deputy commissioner, demanding his removal from the mayor post. 

On 22 November, an audio clip of Abbas went viral on social media, where he was heard saying that he would not allow the installation of a mural of Bangabandhu at the Rajshahi City Gate as it would violate the Islamic Sharia law.

However, in a Facebook live streaming Friday, Abbas claimed he was a victim of a conspiracy.

The Katakhali mayor said he made some comments regarding the installation of Bangabandhu's mural after being influenced by the words of an Islamic scholar. 

"But, I did not make any derogatory comment on Bangabandhu," he claimed.

Earlier this month, Zahangir Alam, former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, was suspended from his post after being expelled for life from a post of Awami League's Gazipur city unit over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

Bangladesh / Top News

Katakhali Mayor / Abbas Ali / rajshahi / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

2h | Panorama
Global primary energy consumption by source

Global primary energy consumption by source

4h | Panorama
What is the future of energy?

What is the future of energy?

5h | Panorama
According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

8h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 