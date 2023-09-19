AL suspends Dhaka South leader Riaz over alleged breach of discipline

Awami League Dhaka South unit Office Secretary Mohammad Riaz Uddin has been dismissed from his post and suspended from the party over allegations of breach of discipline.

Riaz has also been issued a show cause notice and has been asked to respond to it within 15 days, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi told The Business Standard on Tuesday (19 September) afternoon.

"Based on some allegations made against Riaz, we expelled him from the post on the instructions of the central command. An organisational investigation is being conducted," said Mannafi.

If the allegations are proven true, the party will decide to expel him permanently, he added.

According to party sources, allegations of money embezzlement and sexual harassment of teachers and students of Sher-E-Bangla Balika Mahavidyalaya were brought against Riaz, who is also the president of the institution's governing body.

In view of these complaints, he has already been forced to resign from the post at the college, according to a circular issued by the Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on 15 September.

The additional deputy commissioner (Education and ICT) was nominated as the president for the remaining term.