AL stays alert on streets against BNP's blockade in city

Awami League's Dhaka city south unit brought out protest procession in front of AL central office of Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday (23 November). Photo: BSS

Awami League and its associate bodies were on alert and brought out protest processions against BNP-Jamaat's consistent blockade, "terrorism and subversive activities" in city's different areas today.

Awami League's Dhaka city south unit, Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League were on alert and brought out protest processions and rallies in front of AL central office of Bangabandhu Avenue.

The protest processions paraded through the city's Bangabandhu Avenue, Gulistan, and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque areas.

AL presidium member Advocate Qamrul Islam, AL Dhaka city south unit president Abu Ahmed Mannafi and its general secretary Humayun Kabir, its former general secretary Shah-e-Alam Murad, joint general secretary Morshed Kamal, Dhaka city unit of Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League leaders and activist, among others, were present at the Bangabandhu Avenue.

Besides, Awami Jubo League brought out a protest procession in city's Mirpur-2 Bus Stand area. Jubo League President Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and other leaders and workers were present at the event.



Dhaka city north unit of AL leaders and activists, directed by its president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and its general secretary S.M. Mannan Kochi, was on alert and brought out a protest procession and rally in the city north different areas.

Besides, Mohila Awami Leahue, Jubo Mohila League, Krishak League, Sramik League, Chhatra League and its others affiliated organizations were on alert and brought out protest processions in city`s different areas including Hazaribugh, Lalbagh, Azimpur, Gabtoli, Shahbagh, Mirpur, Darussalam and Mohammadpur, Demra, Jatrabari, Kadamtali, Farmgate, Mirpur, Shanir Akhra, Dayaganj and Gandaria area.