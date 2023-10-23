Dateline 28 October: AL to stay on streets with all its might

The Awami League is taking all-out preparations to dominate the streets in the capital on October 28 when the BNP plans to hold its "grand" rally to intensify the movement to oust the government, according to sources in the ruling party.

Several central and city leaders of AL said the activists of all the allied organisations, including Jubo League, Chhatra League and Krishak League, will be on the ground to keep the capital under their control that day.

The ruling party also has planned a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram or in an adjacent area to counter the programme that the BNP aims to hold in Nayapaltan.

On that day, the leaders and activists of all AL units and front bodies will stay vigilant in every city ward. They will install checkpoints in key areas and also take position at the intersections of every neighbourhood and important roads.

AL lawmakers and councillors will be in the field with their followers. Besides, central and Dhaka University Chhatra League will be stationed in Shahbagh area.

However, the government does not want any untoward situation centring on the gatherings but it is keeping an eye on the moves of the BNP, whether there is any plan for subversive activities.

To discuss these issues, the central committee has convened a meeting of representatives of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units and allied organisations on October 25. A section of party lawmakers and leaders from district and upazila units also participate.

AL Presidium member Abdur Rahman told The Business Standard that the nation has long been hearing of such threats to oust the government. "So we are not at all disturbed by these demands or ultimatums. Because, we think, the people of Bangladesh welcome democratic elections."

However, He added, "We are alert and vigilant. Bangladesh Awami League is ready to make any sacrifice to protect the lives and properties of the people."

AL's Dhaka divisional Organising Secretary Mirza Azam MP told TBS that the party's stance against those who want to create an unstable situation in the country remains unchanged. "We will be careful that no one creates any kind of disturbance."

Echoing his view, Chhatra League Vice President Tahsan Ahmed Russell the student organisation will stay alert so that BNP-Jamaat cannot indulge in any kind of sabotage. "We will take positions at Dhaka University's TSC and Shahbagh on the day."

Meanwhile, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said at a programme yesterday that BNP will never succeed in realising its demands by threatening road blockades.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the only saviour… We have to strengthen his hand," the minister said, reiterating that the next general election will be held according to the constitution.