AL starts distribution of nomination letters to party candidates

BSS
27 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 06:04 pm

Photo:BSS
Photo:BSS

The ruling Awami League (AL) has started distribution of  nomination letters to their respective candidates who have already got the party tickets to contest in the 12th parliamentary elections scheduled for 7 January.

The distribution of the nomination letters formally began from the Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's political office at Dhanmondi this afternoon.

AL's general secretary Obaidul Quader started the programme. The programme was formally inaugurated by handing over the letters to the party chief Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader.

Earlier, the AL announced the names of the candidates for 298 of 300 constituencies.

The list of the nominated candidates was finalised at the parliamentary nomination board meeting of the Awami League which was held on 23-25 November.

 Chairperson of the parliamentary nomination board Sheikh Hasina chaired the meetings.

Awami League started selling party nomination forms for the 12th parliamentary elections from 18-21 November.

The ruling AL has sold a total of 3,362 nomination papers and earned Tk16.81 crore.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) announced the election schedule on November 15.

The last date of nomination paper submission is 30 November; scrutiny of the nomination papers from December 1 to December 4, appeal and disposal of nominations from December 6-15, according to the elections schedule.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is on December 17, allocation of electoral symbols is on December 18, election campaign is from December 18 to till 8am of January 5, 2024 and voting will be on January 7.

