AL to show its strength from next month: Spokesperson

The ruling Awami League is all set to take to the streets to show its strength and popularity, from next month ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election, says Amir Hossain Amu, Awami League-led 14-party alliance spokesperson.

"From September we will take to the streets and hold grassroots level meetings," he said, addressing a programme on National Mourning Day at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh in the capital.

About BNP, Amir Hossain Amu said even if all of BNP comes together, they will not equal an upazila-level unit of Awami League in number.

"Bangladesh is an independent country and elections will be held according to the Constitution. No power can stop it. So, there will be no gain in any conspiracy," he, also a member of the Bangladesh Awami League Advisory Council, added.

On the issue of a caretaker government, the senior ruling party leader said, "Sheikh Hasina was the creator of the caretaker government movement in this country. At that time, Khaleda Zia said there are no neutral people except madmen and children in Bangladesh."

"However, BNP is now talking about a caretaker government. We would like to know who would be their 'madmen caretaker government'. Actually, BNP does not know what it wants," he said.

Participating in the event, AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said BNP wants to come to power, but is reluctant to go to elections. "BNP is a lying party. Fakhrul (BNP's secretary general) lies all the time."

Terming BNP an agent of Pakistan, Presidium member Qamrul Islam said, "They [BNP People] want to destroy the country and its election system. They should be removed from politics."