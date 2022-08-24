AL to show its strength from next month: Spokesperson

Politics

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 09:58 pm

Related News

AL to show its strength from next month: Spokesperson

Amir Hossain Amu disclosed this addressing a programme in the capital on Wednesday

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 09:58 pm
Amir Hossain Amu.
Amir Hossain Amu.

The ruling Awami League is all set to take to the streets to show its strength and popularity, from next month ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election, says Amir Hossain Amu, Awami League-led 14-party alliance spokesperson. 

"From September we will take to the streets and hold grassroots level meetings," he said, addressing a programme on National Mourning Day at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh in the capital. 

About BNP, Amir Hossain Amu said even if all of BNP comes together, they will not equal an upazila-level unit of Awami League in number.

"Bangladesh is an independent country and elections will be held according to the Constitution. No power can stop it. So, there will be no gain in any conspiracy," he, also a member of the Bangladesh Awami League Advisory Council, added.

On the issue of a caretaker government, the senior ruling party leader said, "Sheikh Hasina was the creator of the caretaker government movement in this country. At that time, Khaleda Zia said there are no neutral people except madmen and children in Bangladesh."

"However, BNP is now talking about a caretaker government. We would like to know who would be their 'madmen caretaker government'. Actually, BNP does not know what it wants," he said.

Participating in the event, AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said BNP wants to come to power, but is reluctant to go to elections. "BNP is a lying party. Fakhrul (BNP's secretary general) lies all the time."

Terming BNP an agent of Pakistan, Presidium member Qamrul Islam said, "They [BNP People] want to destroy the country and its election system. They should be removed from politics."

Top News

Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

13h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

1d | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

58m | Videos
How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

2h | Videos
Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

2h | Videos
Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally