AL to share 7 seats with alliance partners: Amu

The Awami League will share seven seats with members of the 14-party alliance in the 12th national election, AL Advisory Council Member and 14-party coordinator Amir Hossain Amu said today.

"The seat-sharing issue has almost been negotiated. But only one more seat can be increased," Amu told the media on Thursday night.

If the number of seats increases, it will be in Chattogram, he added.

The 14-party alliance candidates will contest in the national election with the boat symbol instead of their party symbols.

According to sources, the Bangladesh Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) are being given three seats each and the Jatiya Party led by Anwar Hossain Manju will be given one seat.

However, the allocation of one seat for the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation is reportedly pending a decision.

Sources said the Workers Party candidates will contest with the boat symbol in Barishal-3, Rajshahi-2 and Satkhira-1 constituencies.

Besides, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) is likely to get the Kushtia-2, Bogura-4, and Lakshmipur-4 constituencies.

The Pirojpur-2 seat is designated for Jatiya Party (Manju).

In the previous parliamentary election, 16 seats were allocated to coalition partners, but this time it has been reduced to seven.

JSD President Hasanul Haque Inu told The Business Standard that the allocation of seats has not been finalised yet.

"Seven seats have been offered to the alliance partners including three for us. However, we expressed dissatisfaction over the number of seats offered. During the meeting, we urged for increasing the number as well as withdrawing Awami League independent candidates," Inu said.

He went on to say, "We have requested them to discuss the matter with the prime minister and then announce the final list."

Tariqat Federation Chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, current Member of Parliament for Chittagong-2 constituency, told TBS that today's announcement made by the Awami League regarding the seat sharing with partners is not yet official.

He said an official announcement is yet to come.

Expressing his trust in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Maizbhandari said, "I had faith in her in the past, and I still do. I hope to secure a seat similar to the previous elections."

He also mentioned, "We have requested five seats, and while there might be some compromises, I trust that the prime minister will not let us down."

When asked about their response if they are not allocated any seats, he replied, "Even if we are not given a single seat, we will be satisfied. We have trust in the prime minister. We will be happy with whatever decision she makes."