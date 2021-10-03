AL serves show cause to Gazipur mayor

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 05:55 pm

Gazipur mayor Jahangir Alam has been served with a show cause notice by the Awami League over his controversial remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

File photo of Jahangir Alam, mayor of Gazipur City Corporation
File photo of Jahangir Alam, mayor of Gazipur City Corporation

 

Jahangir Alam, mayor of Gazipur City Corporation has been served with a show cause notice by the ruling Awami League over his controversial remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The notice, signed by the party's general secretary Obaidul Quader was sent to Alam, who is also the general secretary of the Gazipur metropolitan Awami League on Sunday.

The letter asked Jahangir Alam to respond to the notice within the next 15 days. The notice was issued to him for breaking of party discipline and making controversial remarks, party sources said.

Local Awami League leaders and activists alleged that controversial remarks were made about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and some important leaders of the district in a video of Mayor Jahangir Alam which recently went viral on Facebook.

Outraged leaders and activists demanded Mayor Jahangir Alam to be axed from the post of General Secretary of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League.

Since the video went viral, opposition groups have clashed with the mayor's supporters in Gazipur.

However, Mayor Jahangir has claimed that the video is fabricated.

He told the Prothom Alo, "I have received a show cause notice in connection to a viral video on Facebook. The notice has said that the image of the party has been tarnished. This video is a false propaganda against me."

Jahangir Alam said, "I will respond to the notice and will accept the decision taken by the Prime Minister and the party."

