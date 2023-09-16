AL selects Siddiqur Rahman Patwari for Natore-4 by polls

Awami League on Friday nominated Siddiqur Rahman Patwari to contest the Natore-4 constituency by-election scheduled on 11 October.

The party picked its candidate for contesting the election at a meeting of its Parliamentary Nomination Board held at Ganabhaban with party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, Nomination Board member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim told reporters after the meeting.

The Natore-4 fell vacant following the death of Natore district Awami League President and lawmaker from (Gurdaspur-Baraigram) constituency, valiant freedom fighter Professor Abdul Quddus, on 30 August.

Abul Hasanat Abdullah, Abdur Razzak, Muhammad Faruk Khan and Abdus Sobhan Golap were also present at the meeting.