AL secures 223 seats, AL backed independents 58 in Bangladesh polls

Awami League candidates have clinched victory in at least 223 constituencies in 12th Parliamentary Election, while independent candidates claimed victory in 61 seats out of which the majority were denied nominations by Awami League.

Among the independent winners, BNP expelled Sayed AK Ekramuzzaman in Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar), and independent candidate Mohammad Husamuddin Chowdhury in Sylhet-5 (Kanaighat and Zakiganj) constituency are the ones who are not affiliated with the ruling party.

Also, Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, who has been elected from Habiganj-4 was expelled from his role in the Jubo League central committee, the youth wing of AL.

Other than the three of them, the rest of the independent candidate winners are AL leaders, confirms our correspondent.

Meanwhile, the current opposition Jatiyo Party (JaPa) managed to secure 11 seats, while the Workers Party, Kollyan Party, and JSD each claimed one seat.

Voting was conducted across 299 constituencies nationwide as earlier EC decided to postpone the election in Naogaon-2 constituency following the death of an independent candidate.

However, on the day of voting — results for Mymensing-3 have also been postponed due to reported irregularities and violence during the electoral process.

Following the closure of polls at 4 pm, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal indicated an estimated voter turnout of around 40%. He noted that this figure may vary upon further analysis.

Later today (8 January), Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said, the voter turnout in the national election stood at 41.8% after all calculation was completed,

Comparatively, the 2014 polls witnessed a turnout of 40.04%, which also experienced boycotts by the BNP and its allies.

The previous election in 2008 involving both the AL and BNP recorded a higher turnout of 80.02%.

In the country's electoral history, the lowest turnout was observed during the February 1996 elections, marked by a boycott from the Awami League, resulting in a meagre 26.74% voter participation.