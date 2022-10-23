AL ring of terror in Khulna continues even after the rally: BNP

Khulna Metropolitan BNP convener Shafiqul Alam said Awami League's ring of terror with police harassment against its party men continued even after they peacefully ended their divisional rally in the city.

Shafiqul alleged that BNP leaders and activists are being threatened and business establishments are being vandalised. He made the allegations in a press conference held at the party office on KD Ghosh Road in the city on Sunday afternoon (23 October).

He said the fish export company Achia Sea Foods was vandalised and two BNP offices were set on fire.

Even after carrying out all the violence, two cases have been registered against BNP men on allegations of clash and vandalism at Khulna railway station on the day of the rally.

The BNP leader claimed that more than 500 leaders and activists of the party were injured by the ruling party cadres and the police during the Khulna divisional rally.

Besides, 137 BNP men were arrested centering the rally, he added.

Shafiqul Alam said they met the police administration several times before the rally and sought their help to make the programme successful.

"The Khulna police commissioner gave us assurance but could not keep their promise," the BNP leader continued.

He said, "The movement of buses, launches and trawlers were suspended. People came under armed attacks on the way to join the rally. Police also clashed with BNP activists at various points."

Shafiqul said Awami League held a press conference on Sunday to spread falsehood against the BNP's Khulna rally.