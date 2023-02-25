AL to resist anything nefarious on behalf of nation: Dipu Moni

Politics

UNB
25 February, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 08:17 pm

Related News

AL to resist anything nefarious on behalf of nation: Dipu Moni

UNB
25 February, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 08:17 pm
File Photo
File Photo

The Awami League will resist any nefarious move with the help of the people of Bangladesh, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday.

"An identified evil force wants to destabilize the country ahead of the national election. They want to wreak havoc once more, as they did in 2013 and 2014. However, Bangladesh Awami League will strongly oppose any vicious move with the people of the country," she said.

The education minister, also the Awami League Joint General Secretary, said this while talking to the reporters at the diamond jubilee ceremony of Chandpur Govt College.

"The Awami League's peace rally today is part of the effort to move Bangladesh forward," she said, adding: "This program is to ensure that we can continue our development work and build Smart Bangladesh."

Our programs are not counter to any party's programs, she explained and said, "We have always been in the field and will always be. We are in the government, we are also with the people of the country in the field. We have always been present to safeguard peace, order, and people's lives, and we will remain so in the future."

Md Hasanuzzaman Kollol, secretary to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Md Anisur Rahman, election commissioner, Faruk Hossain, former secretary and author, and Kamrul Hasan, DC of Chandpur, were among those present at the ceremony.

Bangladesh / Top News

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

13h | Panorama
A male Hanging Parrot. Photo:Enam Ul Haque

Hanging Parrot: 'A native of the gorgeous east'

21h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Quakes are inevitable. Huge death tolls are not

12h | Panorama
Grilled Chicken Satay. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Khao San: A new haven for Thai food lovers 

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

3h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

3h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

17m | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter