AL rally begins at Bangabandhu Avenue

A meeting of the ruling Awami League, marking its 75th founding anniversary, is underway at the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue.

The meeting started at around 3:00pm in front of the Awami League central office.

Dhaka city south unit Awami League President Abu Ahmad Mannafi is presiding over the meeting moderated by Dhaka city south unit Awami League general secretary Humayun Kabir.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will address the rally as the chief guest.

Although the rally was scheduled to start at 3:00pm, the leaders and activists in small processions started gathering at Bangabandhu Avenue at 2:00pm.

Local councillors from each ward of Dhaka South City Corporation, leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies with separate processions joined the rally.

After the last general election, Awami League is holding a big event in the capital.

The BNP is holding a rally in front of its central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on the same day.