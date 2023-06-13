AL projects city polls' 'model' of fair elections

The Awami League is basking in the success of the recent Gazipur, Barishal and Khulna elections, which it believes was free, fair and acceptable.

The party wants to add two more feathers to its cap: The Rajshahi and Sylhet city polls.

All this is to set the stage for what the AL thinks will be its crowning achievement: a free and acceptable 12th national parliamentary elections, slated for next year.

A BNP boycott worries them little. The AL thinks the BNP's absence will only harm the very existence of its foe.

Several leaders at the policy-making level of the AL have also expressed confidence that the AL and other political parties will participate in the elections, which will be participatory, competitive and acceptable.

They also believe that the spontaneous participation of voters in the upcoming national elections will be more than the previous elections.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Awami League Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury said, "With the spontaneous participation of voters in this year's city elections and no untoward incident taking place, it is clear that the next national election will also be free of influence and participatory."

She said the BNP will be forced to participate in the next national elections even if it has boycotted local government elections.

"The BNP is now in a political crisis. If it does not come to the election, their existence will be threatened, so they will have to participate."

Asked about the low voter turnout, in a declining state since 2008, she said, "All the elections held under the new Election Commission have been fair. This will continue in the next national elections. Hence, voters will participate in the national elections without any worries."

This isn't to say the party isn't looking into the low turnouts.

Despite the majority of Awami League candidates winning the mayoral posts in two cities and the councillor posts in three cities, the party is somewhat uncomfortable due to low voter turnout.

The AL is working to increase participation in the remaining two city elections.

For this reason, instructions have been given to ensure the presence of voters in the polling stations along with campaigns of party candidates in the Sylhet and Rajshahi city polls.

A central leader of the party told TBS, "We have done research on voter turnout in city elections. We are looking into the matter. However, many party leaders and activists did not go to the polling stations in the recently held three city elections."

He said work is being done to ensure the votes of the party leaders and workers. At the same time campaigns are being continued to motivate the general voters.

The party also feels that this time around, the BNP won't "resort to old tactics".

Awami League joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said, "The BNP and Jamaat will not get the opportunity to practice their politics of arson, terror and petrol bombs in the upcoming elections as they did before in the last two national elections. The people of the country have rejected them. Also, the BNP will be held accountable to the international community if they resist the election."

He said if the BNP wants to survive as a political party, it has to come to the elections.

"All the elections conducted under the Awami League government were fair. The upcoming national elections will be fair like the city elections," he added.