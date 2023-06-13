AL projects city polls' 'model' of fair elections

Politics

Rezaul Karim
13 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 08:48 pm

Related News

AL projects city polls' 'model' of fair elections

Rezaul Karim
13 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 08:48 pm
AL projects city polls&#039; &#039;model&#039; of fair elections

The Awami League is basking in the success of the recent Gazipur, Barishal and Khulna elections, which it believes was free, fair and acceptable.

The party wants to add two more feathers to its cap: The Rajshahi and Sylhet city polls.

All this is to set the stage for what the AL thinks will be its crowning achievement: a free and acceptable 12th national parliamentary elections, slated for next year.

A BNP boycott worries them little. The AL thinks the BNP's absence will only harm the very existence of its foe.

Several leaders at the policy-making level of the AL have also expressed confidence that the AL and other political parties will participate in the elections, which will be participatory, competitive and acceptable.

They also believe that the spontaneous participation of voters in the upcoming national elections will be more than the previous elections.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Awami League Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury said, "With the spontaneous participation of voters in this year's city elections and no untoward incident taking place, it is clear that the next national election will also be free of influence and participatory."

She said the BNP will be forced to participate in the next national elections even if it has boycotted local government elections.

"The BNP is now in a political crisis. If it does not come to the election, their existence will be threatened, so they will have to participate."

Asked about the low voter turnout, in a declining state since 2008, she said, "All the elections held under the new Election Commission have been fair. This will continue in the next national elections. Hence, voters will participate in the national elections without any worries."

This isn't to say the party isn't looking into the low turnouts.

Despite the majority of Awami League candidates winning the mayoral posts in two cities and the councillor posts in three cities, the party is somewhat uncomfortable due to low voter turnout.

The AL is working to increase participation in the remaining two city elections. 

For this reason, instructions have been given to ensure the presence of voters in the polling stations along with campaigns of party candidates in the Sylhet and Rajshahi city polls.

A central leader of the party told TBS, "We have done research on voter turnout in city elections. We are looking into the matter. However, many party leaders and activists did not go to the polling stations in the recently held three city elections."

He said work is being done to ensure the votes of the party leaders and workers. At the same time campaigns are being continued to motivate the general voters.

The party also feels that this time around, the BNP won't "resort to old tactics".

Awami League joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said, "The BNP and Jamaat will not get the opportunity to practice their politics of arson, terror and petrol bombs in the upcoming elections as they did before in the last two national elections. The people of the country have rejected them. Also, the BNP will be held accountable to the international community if they resist the election."

He said if the BNP wants to survive as a political party, it has to come to the elections.

"All the elections conducted under the Awami League government were fair. The upcoming national elections will be fair like the city elections," he added.

Top News

Awami League / free / Fair / Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

6h | Habitat
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

6h | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

1h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

3h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

3h | TBS SPORTS
F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

1h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'