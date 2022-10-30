AL programmes not to counter BNP rallies: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Sunday that Awami League does not believe in counter political programmes and it is holding different meetings not to counter the BNP rallies.

"The programmes of the party will be held as per schedule. Various preparation meetings and series of programmes are being held by the party ahead of its national council," he said.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this at a preparatory meeting of the national council at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi.

He warned that if the BNP creates violence and terror again, the people of the country will strongly respond with befitting reply. "BNP is still a big sponsor of militancy and communal forces."

Regarding the resignation of a few MPs of the BNP from the Jatiya Sangsad, he asked whether parliament will be paralysed after their resignation.

He said it is the decision of BNP, not that of the government.

In response to a question from journalists, Quader said that before the national council of Awami League, the council of the party's expired associate bodies will be held.

Dr Abdur Razzaq, Md Farooq Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Advocate Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif and Dipu Moni were, among other AL leaders, present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, former central general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav paid a courtesy call on Obaidul Quader at the Secretariat.