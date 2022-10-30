AL programmes not to counter BNP rallies: Quader

Politics

UNB
30 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 05:16 pm

Related News

AL programmes not to counter BNP rallies: Quader

UNB
30 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 05:16 pm
AL programmes not to counter BNP rallies: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Sunday that Awami League does not believe in counter political programmes and it is holding different meetings not to counter the BNP rallies.

"The programmes of the party will be held as per schedule. Various preparation meetings and series of programmes are being held by the party ahead of its national council," he said.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this at a preparatory meeting of the national council at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi.

He warned that if the BNP creates violence and terror again, the people of the country will strongly respond with befitting reply. "BNP is still a big sponsor of militancy and communal forces."

Regarding the resignation of a few MPs of the BNP from the Jatiya Sangsad, he asked whether parliament will be paralysed after their resignation.

He said it is the decision of BNP, not that of the government.

In response to a question from journalists, Quader said that before the national council of Awami League, the council of the party's expired associate bodies will be held.

Dr Abdur Razzaq, Md Farooq Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Advocate Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif and Dipu Moni were, among other AL leaders, present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, former central general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav paid a courtesy call on Obaidul Quader at the Secretariat.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / AL National Council / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

1d | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

56m | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

3h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

21h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 