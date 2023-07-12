AL plans to steal votes again: Amir Khasru

Awami League is once again planning to steal votes, claimed Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

However, all plans of stealing votes will be crushed, he warned while speaking at the rally organised by BN in front of their central office in Naya Paltan.

The opposition leader said, "They [Awami League] are promoting officers loyal to them. They are appointing their own people in all the important positions. They are also politicising the judiciary."

The rally started at 2:00pm as announced earlier. BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will speak as the chief guest in this 3-hour-long mass gathering.

BNP leaders and activists from outside Dhaka joined the rally with banners and chanting slogans demanding the release of Khaleda Zia.

Meanwhile, BNP men have claimed that vehicles are being stopped and seized by police on the way to the Dhaka rally.

Additional members of law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the Nayapaltan area ahead of the rally. They are staying on alert to avoid any untoward incidents.

In order to inform foreign representatives that BNP reached the final stage of the movement to "topple the government," the party decided to announce their one-point movement during the visit of the six-member EU Election Exploratory Mission currently visiting Bangladesh to observe the election situation.

The BNP also instructed their affiliates and allied organizations to make comprehensive preparations for the gathering.