AL plans 'big showdown' in Sep-Oct

Highlights:

Chhatra League to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday

Dhaka South and North AL will hold another rally at Agargaon on Saturday

Party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be the chief guest at both rallies

Through these programmes, AL wants to show its strength and popularity

The ruling Awami League and its affiliated organisations have planned a massive show of strength in September and October by holding a series of public rallies across the country including the capital to counter the opposition BNP's one-point movement.

The BNP is expected to intensify its one-point movement, aimed at ousting the government, from September, a few months ahead of the national election.

Several leaders of Awami League's policy-making level told The Business Standard that the party is also gearing up to hold more than 10 mass rallies across the country including Dhaka, Barishal, and Khulna in the next two months to send a strong message to the opposition parties. Through these programmes, AL wants to show its strength and popularity.

AL's student wing Chhatra League will hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital today. There will be another rally at the old trade fair ground in Agargaon tomorrow, after the partial inauguration of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be the chief guest in both gatherings, expected to pull at least five lakh people each. Through these rallies, the extent of public support for the AL government will be highlighted to all parties, domestic and foreign. There is also a plan to energise voters about the elections, said Chhatra League leaders.

Awami League Organising Secretary (in charge of Dhaka division) Mirza Azam told TBS that Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Awami League will hold the rally on the day of the partial inauguration of Dhaka Elevated Expressway on Saturday at Agargaon.

Leaders and activists of each district of the Dhaka Division have been instructed to participate in this rally to make it successful.

Representatives of foreign countries, representatives of donor organisations and dignitaries will be present there as guests, he said.

Previously, the AL held mass rallies in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Jashore, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

Although the 2 September rally in Dhaka will be a small one, all preparations are being made to turn it into a huge gathering, from where party leaders and activists will be instructed on how to respond to domestic and foreign conspiracies centring the election, Azam added.

Chhatra League rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday

Through the Suhrawardy rally, organised in memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the Chhatra League wants to make a statement about the party's strong presence in the country's political arena.

Extensive preparations have been made to make the rally a success. On 19 August, the Central Chhatra League issued a letter to the organisational units with seven-point instructions.

There are 126 core units of the Chhatra League across the country. The letter instructed every university, medical college, metropolis, district, upazila, municipality and union unit to work on making the student rally a robust showdown.