AL picks candidates for polls to 5 municipalities, 51 UPs

Awami League has announced its candidates for contesting elections to five municipalities and 51 union parishad (UPs).

The nomination was given in a meeting of the Awami League Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board at the Prime Minister's official Ganabhaban residence here on Sunday.

Awami League Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting.

The nominees are Ajhar Ali for Boda municipality of Panchagarh, Md Sabujar Siddiq Sagar for Biral of Dinajpur, Md Shahinur Rahman for Bagha of Rajshahi, KM Jakir Hossain for Banpara of Natore and Md Saifur Rahman for Alfadanga municipality of Faridpur.