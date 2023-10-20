AL Parliamentary Party meeting on Sunday

The 8th meeting of Awami League Parliamentary Party will be held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Sunday (22 October).

AL Parliamentary Party leader and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting to be held at around 6pm, said a press release of the Parliamentary Secretariat.

AL Parliamentary Party Secretary and Chief Whip of Parliament Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury has requested the party's lawmakers to attend the meeting in time.