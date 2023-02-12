AL out to create chaos with counter programmes: BNP

BNP on Sunday alleged that Awami League is trying to create chaos in the country by inciting violence in the name of counter programmes as their party leaders and workers were attacked in the 43 districts while holding countrywide union-level march programmes on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, the party's standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain also urged the ruling party to refrain from countering the opposition's scheduled programmes.

"Awami League is creating chaos everywhere with counter programmes and they're inciting violence. A political party gives counter-programmes when it becomes completely bankrupt," the BNP leader said.

He said the ruling party is coming up with counter programmes as it feels scared of the ongoing movement of BNP.

Mosharraf said Awami League can hold their political programmes any day without countering the opposition's protests. "Why do they have to give a programme on the day we announce any programme? This proves that the government is announcing counter programmes to create chaos as it has got unnerved to hide its failures and misdeeds."

He said their party has been carrying out a movement on public issues in a peaceful manner. "People do not accept the way the government is obstructing our peaceful programmes."

BNP arranged the press conference protesting and condemning the attacks and obstruction by the police and ruling party during the party's March programme at the union level across the country on Saturday.

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said Awami League has been holding "peace marches and peace rallies" on the day opposition gives any street programme.

He said the ruling party leaders said they would give year-long programmes until the elections. "I would like to request the Awami League leaders that you please announce your programme schedules now so that we can later carry out our programmes in a safe place in a peaceful manner. But if the Awami League gives the counter programmes after the announcement of our programmes, it must be understood that they are deliberately trying to create a mess in the country."

Another BNP Standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan narrated how he faced obstruction by police in Narsingdi's Palash upazila. "I would like to say clearly that this government cannot hinder the progress of democracy by attacking us. The people of Bangladesh will establish democracy in the country."

Mosharraf said their party leaders and activists came under attack on Saturday in 43 districts, including Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Feni, Naogaon, Kushtia, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Manikganj, Noakhali, Jhalkathi, Gazipur, Chattogram, Netrakona, Barguna, Bagerhat, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Thakurgaon, Natore, Tangail, Chandpur, Mymensingh, Bhola, Barishal, Khulna, Laxmipur, Narsingdi, Magura, Jashore, Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Kishoreganj, Dhaka, Panchagarh, Cox's Bazar, Pabna, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Cumilla and Narail.

He claimed that around five hundred leaders and workers of BNP and its associate bodies were injured in those attacks while police arrested over 200 opposition activists on Saturday.

Mosharraf said the ruling party 'cadres' also attacked the houses and business establishments of the opposition leaders and activists.

He congratulated the people on making their union-level programme a success with their huge participation, defying various obstacles.