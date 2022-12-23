AL only party that practices democracy inside it: Quader

Politics

BSS
23 December, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 06:38 pm

Related News

AL only party that practices democracy inside it: Quader

BSS
23 December, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 06:38 pm
AL only party that practices democracy inside it: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the AL, led by its President Sheikh Hasina, is the only political party in the country that practices democracy inside it.

"The Awami League under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina is the only party in Bangladesh that has the practice of democracy within the party. I do not know whether there is any other party holding regular councils in line with its constitution," he told a press conference at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office here this morning.

The press conference was organised on the occasion of the 22nd National Council of the ruling Awami League.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the AL wants to give a message to the country's people by spontaneously holding the national council that the party is beside them and it will remain beside them in the future too.

"Taking advice from the people in the next elections as well, the Awami League wants to build a 'Smart Bangladesh' by learning from its past mistakes," he said.

Responding to a question, Quader said, "I am not a perfect leader. There may be mistakes in performing my duties. Along with successes, the big parties have failures too".

About the AL national council, he said the meeting will begin at 10:30 am at Suhrawardy Udyan here on Saturday, while AL presidium members, advisory council members, and executive committee members will sit on the conference stage.

The second session of the conference will begin at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) at 3 pm, he said.

The AL general secretary said at the beginning of the council, party president Sheikh Hasina will hoist the national flag while the party flag will be hoisted by him.

Besides, the presidents and general secretaries of AL's 78 organisational district units will stand at the designated place and hoist the party flags, Quader said.

AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, and Quamrul Islam, joint general secretaries - Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dr Hasan Mahmud (also the information and broadcasting minister) and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries - Ahmad Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Afzal Hossain and Safiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, culture affairs secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, relief and social welfare affairs secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, office secretary Biplab Barua, law affairs secretary Najibullah Hiru, agriculture and cooperatives affairs secretary Faridunnahar Laili, education and human resources affairs secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, and executive members Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Riazul Kabir Kawsar, Sahabuddin Faraji, Anwar Hossain and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim were, among others, present at the press conference.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Awami League (AL) / Democracy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

6h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

8h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

8h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

2h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

36m | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

21h | TBS Career
How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

8h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards