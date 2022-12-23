AL only party that practices democracy inside it: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the AL, led by its President Sheikh Hasina, is the only political party in the country that practices democracy inside it.

"The Awami League under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina is the only party in Bangladesh that has the practice of democracy within the party. I do not know whether there is any other party holding regular councils in line with its constitution," he told a press conference at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office here this morning.

The press conference was organised on the occasion of the 22nd National Council of the ruling Awami League.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the AL wants to give a message to the country's people by spontaneously holding the national council that the party is beside them and it will remain beside them in the future too.

"Taking advice from the people in the next elections as well, the Awami League wants to build a 'Smart Bangladesh' by learning from its past mistakes," he said.

Responding to a question, Quader said, "I am not a perfect leader. There may be mistakes in performing my duties. Along with successes, the big parties have failures too".

About the AL national council, he said the meeting will begin at 10:30 am at Suhrawardy Udyan here on Saturday, while AL presidium members, advisory council members, and executive committee members will sit on the conference stage.

The second session of the conference will begin at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) at 3 pm, he said.

The AL general secretary said at the beginning of the council, party president Sheikh Hasina will hoist the national flag while the party flag will be hoisted by him.

Besides, the presidents and general secretaries of AL's 78 organisational district units will stand at the designated place and hoist the party flags, Quader said.

