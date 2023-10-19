AL obstructing BNP from joining polls for an easy victory: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday accused the ruling Awami League of obstructing the opposition from joining the upcoming national election, saying the ruling party wants a "walkover in an empty field."

"You (AL) are creating obstacles for us to participate in the election. You do not want to allow the opposition parties to join the election. The only reason behind this is that you want to get what we call a 'walkover in an empty field'," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a discussion arranged by Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote at Dhaka Reporters Unity in memory of Saifuddin Ahmed Moni, general secretary of the Democratic League.

On 13 October, Moni died at Birdem Hospital in Mirpur at the age of 68.

Fakhrul said the AL leaders' comments on the next general election demonstrate that they consider Bangladesh to be their "paternal property," and one person is the owner of the country.

He said Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader sent out the last message to the opposition on Wednesday that Sheikh Hasina will remain the prime minister during the election period and she will be elected prime minister again.

"If you think that, then there is no need for election... there is no need," Fakhrul said.

He said the ruling party leaders do not want to understand the language of the people. "Awami League is a party that has always cheated the people. It's a party of frauds which has no relation with people."

The BNP leader said the ruling party leaders talk nicely before the election to attract people but they change their colour after the polls.

"If you ask common people they'll say they can't cope with the current situation anymore and they'll be eliminated if the present government continues and if Hasina becomes the prime minister again... That is the reality," he said.

Fakhrul alleged that the government annulled the caretaker government system unilaterally and unconstitutionally and created the provision for holding the election under a partisan government by unlawfully amending the constitution.

"It's clearly that amendment to the constitution was brought unconstitutionally and Awami League was elected based on that amendment. So, it's completely an illegal regime. So how will be the election under the illegal government?" he said.

The BNP leader urged the government to quit, dissolve parliament and hand over power to a neutral government without buying further time so that people can exercise their right to franchise in a fair and acceptable election.

"We have said, there is still time for the government to take a safe exit by quitting power. This is the demand of the people of the country," he said.

The BNP leader said their party has been consciously avoiding political confrontation by giving peaceful programmes.

"We have given the programme again. We hope good sense will prevail upon the government and they'll resign and hand over the power to the non-partisan neutral government in the meantime to save the country from the crisis. Not only BNP wants it, but also the international community and everyone who believes in democracy wants it.