AL not at risk of losing power, so let's join polls: GM Quader

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 10:38 pm

JaPa chair kicks off election campaign, makes first public speech in 40 days

The ruling Awami League has no risk of losing power at the moment, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said on Saturday as he appeared in public after 40 days.  

"There is no risk of the AL losing power, so let us and the people have the opportunity to participate in this election," he said while addressing a campaign event at the party's Rangpur office. 

The JaPa chief last spoke in public on 14 November at the party's central executive committee meeting in Dhaka. Since then, he had not talked to the media about any party issue. 

However, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, the general secretary of the party, has spoken on all issues including the decoration of JaPa's election manifesto for the upcoming national polls. 

GM Quader, who is contesting for Rangpur-3 (Sadar) constituency in the national polls slated for 7 January, said his party is in the elections to stay in politics and in parliament. 

"If in future we feel that it is not working, the Awami League and Election Commission are not implementing their promises, then we will take further decisions in our party forum," he said.

Earlier in the day, GM Quader along with party leaders visited the grave of JaPa founder Hussain Muhammad Ershad at Palli Nibas in Rangpur city. 

Later he started his official election campaign by visiting the graves of his parents and the shrine of Maulana Keramat Ali Jainpuri.

Campaign by hoisting national flag on car

Allegations have been made against GM Quader for campaigning in various areas by hoisting the national flag on his vehicle in violation of the election rules.

Besides, the JaPa chief is facing backlash for seeking official protocol. Although he did not take official protocol.

According to party sources, GM Quader's travel itinerary in Rangpur, including his arrival by plane, was sent to various government offices.

The politician later acknowledged that sending itineraries was a mistake, revealing that he traveled to Rangpur by road on Friday night instead of flying and did not use any official protocol.

In this regard, GM Quader told reporters that the reports against him in some media are not correct.

He said as the leader of the opposition party, he enjoys the privileges of a state minister, receiving a monthly allowance that covers his food and other expenses. 

