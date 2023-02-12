Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh

Md Shahabuddin Chuppu, a retired district and sessions judge, former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and freedom fighter, is set to become the next President of Bangladesh as Awami League nominated him as its presidential candidate today.

According to the Constitution of Bangladesh, members of parliament are voters in the presidential election. Awami League has the absolute majority in the current parliament. In that case, there is no possibility of any party other than the Awami League nominating a candidate to the presidential polls. So it is assumed that Md Shahabuddin Chuppu will be the next President of Bangladesh.

A delegation led by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also the general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, submitted the nomination to the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday (12 February) morning.

Responding to reporters, Md Shahabuddin said, "There is no reaction now. This is the Almighty Allah's will."

Following the nomination submission, Obaidul Quader said, "Bangladesh Awami League has decided to nominate Md Shahabuddin Chunnu for the post of the country's 22nd president. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the president of Awami League, has finalised the nomination."

"Shahabuddin Chuppu was born in 1949 in Pabna and is a lawyer by profession. He is a member of the party's advisory council. He previously served as a district and sessions judge and ACC commissioner."

Photo: TBS

"He was the convenor of Pabna district's Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Sangam Parishad in 1971. He is also a freedom fighter. He joined the BCS as a judicial cadre in 1982 and was elected as the general secretary of the Judicial Service Association in 1995.

"He also served as the coordinator appointed by the law ministry in the case filed over the assassination of Bangabandhu. He served as the chairman of the Judicial Inquiry Commission set up after the 2001 general polls to investigate the murders, rapes and looting and inhumane activities committed by the leaders of the BNP-Jamaat alliance," Quader added.

The Awami League general secretary said, "Shahabuddin Chuppu served as the president of Pabna District Chhatra League during his student life and served as the president of Pabna District Jubo League in 1974.

"Shahabuddin Chuppu was imprisoned following the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman in 1975. He also was the election commissioner in the last National Council of Bangladesh Awami League."

He is married to Professor Dr Rebecca Sultana, a former government official and the two have one son, Quader concluded his brief.

Addressing the press on today's developments, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said, "As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC), today (Sunday) is the day for submitting nominations for the upcoming presidential election. So far, Bangladesh Awami League has filed two nominations in the name of the same person.

"The candidate is Md Shahabuddin Chuppu. He is the son of late Sharfuddin Ansari from Pabna. Noakhali-5 MP Obaidul Quader submitted the nominations. Chattogtam-7 MP Md Hashan Mahmud was named as the supporter for the nominations."

He said, "The nominations were submitted around 11am. These two applications will be scrutinised and an announcement will be made in this regard tomorrow (Monday)."

"When asked what would be the process in case of a sole candidate for the president's post, the secretary said, "We will announce who has been elected as the next Bangladesh president on the last day scheduled for withdrawal of nominations."

But since there are only two applications, that too of the same candidate, the matter will be finalised tomorrow. Everything will be done as per the existing law, the EC secretary added.

Jahangir also informed that the same person can file a maximum of three nominations for the president's office.

Aspirants for the presidential election will have to submit their nomination papers to the EC by Sunday.

"According to the polls schedule, the nomination papers can be submitted to the Chief Election Commission (CEC) office till 4 pm on 12 February," EC Secretariat Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told BSS earlier.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on 13 February, while nomination papers can be withdrawn till 4pm on 14 February.

Photo: TBS

On 19 February, the 22nd Presidential election will be held from 2pm to 5pm in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Complex.

As per the constitution, a president may hold office for five years from the date of assumption of office.

Incumbent President M Abdul Hamid assumed office unopposed on 24 April 2018. Accordingly, his five-year tenure will end on 23 April 2023.