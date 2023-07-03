AL nominates Mohiuddin Bacchu for Ctg-10 seat

The ruling Awami League (AL) has nominated Mohiuddin Bacchu, former president of Chattogram Metropolis Chhatra League and Jubo League, as its candidate for the Chittagong-10 constituency.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced Bacchu's candidacy after a meeting of the ruling party's Parliamentary Nomination Board at the Ganabhaban on Monday (3 July).

The seat, previously held by AL lawmaker Afsarul Amin, became vacant after the politician passed away last month while receiving treatment at a private hospital in the capital.

A total of 23 aspirant candidates vied for the candidacy of the seat after AL distributed nomination forms for the seat from 24 to 26 June.