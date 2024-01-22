AL never acts out of political goodwill: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi spoke at a press briefing at the party's central office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka on 22 January. Photo: TBS

The ruling Awami League (AL) never acts out of political goodwill, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

"The oppressive AL government has never acted out of political goodwill. They only have hatred in their language," he said during a press conference held at the party's Nayapaltan office on Monday (22 January).

"Sheikh Hasina has crippled democracy and created a totalitarian state for a decade and a half," he added

He also said the country has become a one-party state after the 7 January polls.

Rizvi said thousands of BNP leaders and activists have been arrested for the past three to four months to carry out the "fraudulent elections."

"Brutal torture has been carried out on party activists. Many died in prison due to physical torture and many activists were crippled," he added.

"They [government] are playing with the lives of the leaders and activists of pro-democracy parties including BNP," he further said.