AL National Election Steering Committee to meet Friday

The National Election Steering Committee of Bangladesh Awami League formed ahead of the 12th national election will meet on Friday (17 November)

The meeting will be held around 3pm at the office of Dhaka District and Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League located in Tejgaon and will be presided over by Awami League's National Election Management Committee Chairman and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, said a press release issued by the Awami League.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested the members of the National Election Steering Committee to attend the meeting on time, the press release added.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference on Thursday (17 November), Obaidul Quader said the ongoing agitation by the BNP can't stop the national election from taking place on 7 January as per the announced schedule.

"Nothing will happen due to BNP's movement. Elections will not stop. The election schedule has been announced. We want everyone to participate," he said.

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday (15 November) amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Awami League welcomed the EC announcement, saying it goes in line with the constitution and elections will be held accordingly.

Rejecting the election schedule, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi warned that the country was now headed towards an "inevitable conflict".