AL National Election Steering Committee to meet again Wednesday

Politics

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 10:03 am

Related News

AL National Election Steering Committee to meet again Wednesday

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be present at the meeting as the chief guest

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 10:03 am
AL National Election Steering Committee to meet again Wednesday

The coordination meeting of the Awami League's National Election Steering Committee formed for the 12th national parliamentary elections, will be held on Wednesday (22 November).

The meeting will be held around 3pm at the Awami League Dhaka district office located in Tejgaon, said the party's Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua in a press release on Monday.

AL forms 42,000 committees to create voting atmosphere

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be present at the meeting as the chief guest. Kazi Zafar Ullah, the co-chairman of the committee, will preside over the meeting.

Biplab Barua said that the coordination meeting will include the conveners and member secretaries of the related sub-committees of the Awami League's Election Steering Committee.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

AL held the first meeting of its Election Steering Committee on Friday (17 November), two days after the announcement of the election schedule. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended that meeting as the chief guest. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League (AL) / Bangladesh National Election / committee / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

1h | Panorama
In Bangladesh, the idea of remote work became very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with its global rise. PHOTO: TBS

A callback to remote work and classes?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

19h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

11h | TBS SPORTS
Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

12h | TBS SPORTS
UK's historic buildings under threat

UK's historic buildings under threat

11h | TBS Stories
Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

16h | Tech Talk