AL National Election Steering Committee to meet again Wednesday

The coordination meeting of the Awami League's National Election Steering Committee formed for the 12th national parliamentary elections, will be held on Wednesday (22 November).

The meeting will be held around 3pm at the Awami League Dhaka district office located in Tejgaon, said the party's Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua in a press release on Monday.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be present at the meeting as the chief guest. Kazi Zafar Ullah, the co-chairman of the committee, will preside over the meeting.

Biplab Barua said that the coordination meeting will include the conveners and member secretaries of the related sub-committees of the Awami League's Election Steering Committee.

AL held the first meeting of its Election Steering Committee on Friday (17 November), two days after the announcement of the election schedule. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended that meeting as the chief guest.