AL national council 24 Dec: Quader

Awami League Central Working Committee today decided to hold its 22nd national council on 24 December at Suhrawardy Udyan in the city.



Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting at her official residence Ganabhaban.



After the meeting, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader informed journalists saying the council will be held in a single day this time.



He said that the inaugural session will be held in the morning, while the council session in the afternoon to be followed by a colourful cultural function in the evening.



Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will deliver the welcome address in the inaugural session.



Quader said the party president gave directives to hold the council in a simple ceremony to maintain austerity in view of the global crisis.