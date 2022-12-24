AL must be reelected to save country: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that AL and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should be brought to power again for the welfare of Bangladesh.

"Awami League must be saved for saving Bangladesh. AL and Sheikh Hasina should be brought to power again (to this end)," he said while presenting the general secretary's report at the first session of AL's 22nd national council at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the city.

Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the council by hoisting the national flag and releasing pigeons and balloons at 10.30am. Later, she presided over the first session.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, urged all the pro-liberation forces to be united and said, "Sheikh Hasina should be the reliable address of our all pro-liberation forces. There is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina in the state power to prevent fire terrorism".

He added: "No matter how many disasters and catastrophes came (in the country), we were and are beside the people. It's our commitment to stand by the country's people".

Noting that Bangabandhu is the spirit of the AL and Bangabandhu in the breaths and faith of the party-men, the AL general secretary said, Bangabandhu will not die as long as Bangladesh would exist.

"His daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to materialize Bangabandhu's dream. We will work till the last moment of our lives to build the Sonar Bangla," he added.

Referring to BNP, Quader said, "BNP leaders think that if Sheikh Hasina government is toppled, all the defeated forces will get the throne! But it will not happen. They could not do so on December 10 rather they yielded just zero on the day. Even if they can do something on December 30, it will also be zero. Is there any possibility? AL (however) is ready to face them".

BNP knows that it will not be possible to beat Sheikh Hasina in the elections, he said, adding that's why they tried to kill Sheikh Hasina 20 times.

Mentioning that Ziaur Rahman sent Bangabandhu's killers abroad safely and killed many freedom fighters in the country, the AL general secretary said, "The mastermind of 21 August, Tarique Rahman, left the country giving undertaken. We should not forget these histories".

Earlier in the inaugural function, Quader hoisted the party flag while presidents of 78 organizational districts raised the national flag while general secretaries the party flag at the function.