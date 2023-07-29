AL men gather at different entry points of Dhaka defying DMP ban

Members of the ruling Awami League and its associate organisations have gathered at the entry points to the city although Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) denied permission to all political programmes today (29 July).

Ahead of the politically charged day on Saturday, members of the law and order forces were seen on high alert to thwart any untoward situation.

Apart from members of DMP, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Forces, members of various law enforcement agencies were deployed in different parts of the city.

Despite Awami League Dhaka South City unit's decision to withdraw their program, the leaders and activists of the local Awami League and allied organisations, under the leadership of Awami League Presidium Member Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, have gathered in Nayabazar of the capital. They were seen taking their positions just after 10am on Saturday.

"We have taken a position here as per the announcement of the general secretary of Awami League to stop the terrorist activities of BNP," Mustafa Jamal Mohiuddin told The Business Standard.

When asked about the programme suspension, he claimed that he is not aware of the development.

Hanif Khan, general secretary of Krishak League (North), told The Business Standard, "We have taken a stand so that BNP cannot create any kind of problem. No evil force will be allowed to come down on the streets and obstruct traffic movement. We will remain vigilant to ensure this."

Meanwhile, in Gabtoli, a stage was erected around which local AL men gathered occupying almost three-quarters of the road.

At the time several local AL activists were seen holding procession with sticks and domestic weapons in hand.

In Keraniganj, AL leaders activists have taken a position by the Kadmatoli Bridge under the leadership of Upazila Chairman Shaheen Ahmed and South Keraniganj Thana Awami League General Secretary ME Mamun.

In Uttara, Awami League men brought out a huge procession with sticks in hand while chanting slogans against BNP.

The area was largely claimed by local AL activists and leaders with their showdowns since morning.