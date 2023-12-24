AL men fighting with each other even in 'dummy' elections: Rizvi

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 02:12 pm

AL men fighting with each other even in 'dummy' elections: Rizvi

He blamed the ruling party for orchestrating deliberate arson attacks and chaos in the country and passing the buck onto opposition parties to make them look bad

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 02:12 pm
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi chided Awami League for the internal clash the ruling party is experiencing among its members and activists ahead of the upcoming JS polls.

"Even in this one-sided dummy elections, Awami League men are getting involved in internal conflicts," Rizvi said at a rally held in Cumilla this morning (24 December) in support of the previously announced blockade as part of their ongoing non-cooperation movement against the government. 

He blamed the ruling party for orchestrating deliberate arson attacks and chaos in the country and passing the buck onto opposition parties to make them look bad.

BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a protest rally this morning (24 December) in Cumilla demanding the government&#039;s resignation.
BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a protest rally this morning (24 December) in Cumilla demanding the government's resignation.

"They are carrying out arson attacks and vandalism while blaming opposition parties who are fighting to restore democracy. Blaming the opposition is their old tactics," he said.

He asserted that "No more Awami League, No more voting in a dummy election" is now the slogan of Bangladeshi people.

"While the Awami League is set to organise a one-sided dummy election without the opposition parties, the people of the country are protesting on the streets demanding a fair election under a caretaker government.

"The democratic world is urging a free, fair and impartial election in Bangladesh. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays no heed to them as she is completely focused on holding onto power," Rizvi added.

Rizvi condemned the alleged looting of the country's finances by the ruling party, citing a staggering amount of Tk92,261 crore siphoned from the banking sector.

He urged citizens to boycott the upcoming vote, asserting that the people of Bangladesh and the international community reject the AL's proposed election, highlighting the United Nations and Australia's decision to abstain from sending observers.

