AL men attacked march, but BNP activists face cases: Rizvi

TBS Report
21 July, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 09:43 pm

File Photo
File Photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said that activists of the Awami League's Chhatra League and Jubo League attacked their party marches but it is BNP men who are facing lawsuits.

Even a BNP leader who died there two years ago is named among the accused, Rizvi said in a press conference at the party's central office in Nayapaltan on Friday.

Accusing a deceased person proves the illegitimacy of the cases, he said. 

"Who will the Prime Minister catch, the people? This will not happen again. The people will crack down on looters and torturers," he warned.

Claiming that there are many secret places to torture BNP men, Rizvi said AL will no longer get away with such activities. "People have woken up. Now you have to stand trial."

He added that ministers were scared after seeing the huge crowd at BNP's march. 

"Now, to spread fear among the BNP leaders and activists, they are picking them (BNP men) up the old way, and torturing them," the BNP leader said. 

Rizvi complained, "Yesterday, BNP leader Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan was grabbed by law enforcers in plain clothes, who left him on the street late at night after severely torturing him. One of his colleagues was also tortured with him."

Abul Khair Bhuiyan, an adviser to the BNP chairperson and Obaidur Rahman Chandan, co-organising secretary of the party were present among others.

