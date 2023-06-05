Ganatantra Mancha claims motorcade came under attack in Bogura

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 10:31 pm

Ganatantra Mancha claims motorcade came under attack in Bogura

The Ganatantra Mancha has claimed its motorcade was attacked on their way back from a rally in Bogura on Monday (5 June). 

"The ruling party men attacked our convoy with locally-made weapons, beat up some of us and vandalised our vehicles," alleged Saiful Haque, general secretary of Revolutionary Works Party.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bogura Press Club this evening, Ganatantra Mancha leader Akbar Khan said, "A car was vandalised, the driver was attacked along with two of our activists – Ayub Ali of the Revolutionary Workers Party and Osman Gani of the Workers' Solidarity. The incident took place around 7:30pm on Monday."

However, refuting the Ganatantra Mancha's claim, General Secretary of Shibganj Upazila Sechasebok League Saidur Rahman said there was no such incident of attack on their motorcade.

"We had a scheduled programme at 3 o'clock but deferred it sensing a chaos. We held a peaceful rally after the road march of the Ganatantra Mancha was over." 

"If anyone makes such complaints, then it is false and baseless. Such allegations are being made against us for political gain," he added.

Junaid Saki, the chief coordinator of the mass solidarity movement of the Ganatantra Mancha, said the government should take responsibility for the attack. 

"How can the ruling party call a peace rally at the same place we announced a rally for tomorrow with police permission," he said.

Junaid Saki said they will hold a rally in Bogura on Tuesday at any cost.

