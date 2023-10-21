AL making final push for election victory

Highlights:

AL will use social media platforms in its election campaign this time

It is preparing its election manifesto with a focus on attracting young voters

The candidate selection process for 300 parliamentary seats is at the final stage

The party's central leadership is also working to resolve factional conflicts

The Awami League (AL) is making final preparations for the 12th parliamentary elections, scheduled for next January, while simultaneously planning field-level programmes to counter the BNP-Jamaat movement.

According to party sources, to attract voters, especially the young ones, the AL is fast-tracking its preparations for an election manifesto that focuses on building a Smart Bangladesh.

The party will use a variety of online and social media platforms in its election campaign this time, with 6 lakh workers trained to lead the effort. The party's central authority will begin a nationwide virtual training programme on 26 October, with all leaders and workers expected to be fully active online by the end of the month.

According to the party's policymakers, the candidate selection process for the 300 parliamentary constituencies is nearing completion. The party's high command has given potential candidates the green light to begin campaigning by promoting the AL government's development activities and being active in the field to counter the opposition's movements.

The AL has been in power for a long time and has witnessed infighting among leaders and activists at various levels, including cities, districts, and upazilas. The party's central leadership is also working to resolve these factional conflicts.

AL central leaders said party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed potential parliamentary candidates and leaders of metropolitan, district, and upazila units to be vigilant as the BNP-Jamaat alliance is now pursuing an increasingly tough movement to disrupt the upcoming election.

For the first time, the AL is seeking inputs from people from all walks of life, including grassroots-level leaders and activists, to make its election manifesto more inclusive and appealing.

The party will announce its candidates for all 300 seats immediately after the election schedule is announced, followed by the release of its election manifesto for the nation.

Matia Chowdhury, AL presidium member and deputy leader of the House, told The Business Standard, "National elections will be held in January under the leadership of AL chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. All necessary political preparations for the elections have been taken. Sheikh Hasina has instructed the leaders and activists of the party and its allied organisations to do their utmost to support the party's nominated candidates."

Aside from poll preparations, the AL has taken measures to resist any political party that tries to create anarchy through an unconstitutional movement, she added.

Regarding election preparations, Abdur Rahman, a presidium member of the AL, told TBS, "Our party is fully prepared for the elections. All tasks that the party must complete before the election, such as preparing the election manifesto and government plans, are nearly finished.

"Our party's grassroots leaders and activists have already met with our party president, the prime minister, who gave them overall guidance. She also met with local government representatives."

Rahman said, "Our leader [Sheikh Hasina] has already held rallies in several divisions, and a few more public rallies are planned for October and November in Sylhet, Barishal, and Khulna. Election preparations are in full swing."

To ensure a participatory election, the Awami League high command has decided to nominate candidates with clean images for MPs' positions. Several technical committees of the party have submitted reports to Party Chief Sheikh Hasina on the current MPs and potential new candidates at the local level, a party source told TBS.

About 90 of the Awami League's current MPs are unlikely to be nominated for the upcoming election due to various allegations against them, paving the way for new candidates to emerge.

AL leaders said the Election Commission is expected to announce the national election schedule in mid-November, and the election is likely to be held in early January.

AL Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain said organising secretaries of various units of the party have been resolving minor conflicts within the party on the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since June of this year.

"There are no longer any conflicts within the party. Additionally, the party is taking action against hybrid leaders and workers who have infiltrated the party to prevent them from having any negative impact on the polls," Kamal added.

Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "The AL is a democratic and election-oriented party, and we want a free, fair, and peaceful election. We are committed to involving our activists and the general public as much as possible in the upcoming election, and we are carrying out various programmes to achieve this goal."

"We are also getting a positive response, with our public rallies now drawing a sea of people. This is due to the people's interest and enthusiasm in the election," Nasim added.

The opposition BNP announced major political programmes in October with the ultimatum for ousting the government. In response, the AL General Secretary said his party will play the quarter-final with the BNP in October, the semi-final in November and the final in January.

AL General Secretary and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader said, "After winning this election with the people's vote, the AL will form the government again and Sheikh Hasina will be the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh."