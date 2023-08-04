AL-led 14-party alliance to hold rally in Dhaka on Monday

AL-led 14-party alliance to hold rally in Dhaka on Monday

Bangladesh Awami League-led 14-party alliance has announced a rally in front of AL's office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Monday (7 August) afternoon.

The rally will be organised as part of their week-long programmes against BNP's "terrorism and anarchy" in the name of movement, said officials.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Dhaka Metropolitan 14-party Alliance at AL's office on Friday (4 August).

Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, coordinator of Dhaka Metropolitan unit of the 14-party alliance and AL Presidium member, presided over the meeting.

