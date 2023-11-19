AL earns Tk11.43cr selling 2,286 nomination forms in two days

Politics

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 10:02 pm

The ruling Awami League has earned a total of Tk11.43 crore by selling 2,286 nomination papers to aspiring candidates for the 12th parliamentary elections over the last two days.

The party sold 1,212 nomination papers on Sunday, amassing Tk6.6 crore, up from Tk5.37 crore earned from 1,064 nomination forms sold on the first day, according to Awami League's Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua.

On Sunday, Tk5.90 crore was collected by selling 1,180 nomination forms at Awami League's Bangabandhu Avenue central office and Tk16 lakh by selling 32 forms online, Biplob told the media in the evening.

He said that from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, 270 nomination forms were sold in Dhaka division, 231 in Rajshahi division, 63 in Sylhet, 112 in Mymensigh, 90 in Barishal, 108 in Rangpur, 140 in Rajshahi, and 165 in Khulna division.  

Foreign Affairs Minister AK Abdul Momen bought the nomination form to contest the polls from Sylhet-1 constituency, while State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam for Rajshahi-6 and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud for Chattogram-6.

Dhaka-17 lawmaker and a member of the Awami League's central executive committee, Mohammad A Arafat bought and submitted the nomination form online for the same constituency.  

Among others, Education Minister Dipu Moni and Awami League Organising Secretary Sujit Roy bought the form for the Chandpur-3 constituency while President Md Sahabuddin's son Mohammad Arshad Adnan for Pabna-5.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina opened the party's nomination form sales at the Bangabandhu Avenue office on Saturday for the 7 January elections.

Prospective candidates can purchase and submit Awami League's nomination papers till 21 November for Tk50,000 each.

Awami League (AL) / nomination forms

