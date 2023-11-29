AL leaders cannot randomly become independent candidates: Quader

Awami League leaders and activists cannot run as independent candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections without proper consideration and party alignment, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"Becoming an independent candidate randomly is not acceptable. As a party member, one must adhere to the party's decisions," Quader said during a briefing at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi political office on Wednesday (29 November).

The AL leader clarified, "Simply being an alliance partner won't guarantee a nomination. We are focusing on individuals who have the popularity and support to win the election."

Obaidul Quader stated, "Awami League doesn't aim to exclude anyone from the election. BNP has willingly abstained from it. No external force prevented their participation."

He went on to say that the BNP is contradicting constitutional norms by enforcing hartals, engaging in open confrontation with law enforcers and torturing people.

"Why BNP should not face restrictions due to its disruptive behaviour in obstructing elections and democratic processes?" Quader questioned.

Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and others were present at the press conference.

Earlier on Monday (27 November), the Awami League announced its decision to encourage independents, currently being called by the party as "dummy candidates", in the upcoming national election to make the polls festive, competitive, and increase voter turnout.

Following the announcement, several Awami League MPs, denied nominations this time, have declared their intent to contest as independents. Also, many others, who were denied party tickets, have announced their independent candidacy.

A section of them even initiated campaigns and collected nomination forms from local returning offices.