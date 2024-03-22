AL leader's brother 'felling Bandarban trees illegally for 3 decades'

Residents of Bandarban's Lama upazila have alleged that the brother of a local Awami League leader has been illegally cutting trees in a natural forest for the past three decades.

According to local residents, Morshed Alam Chowdhury, brother of Khorshed Alam Chowdhury, president of Lohagara upazila unit Awami League, has been involved in cutting trees in the natural forest area of Lemupalong mauza of Soroi union of the upazila.

In 2015, Morshed filed a case against some locals who protested his actions. However, the case was dismissed in 2022, leading to a lack of courage among locals to protest further tree cutting.

When contacted, Morshed Alam Chowdhury denied the allegations, stating that he is not involved in cutting natural forest trees and possesses valid permits.

He claimed to be engaged in "legitimate tree business" by purchasing trees from private gardens in the area. Chowdhury further asserted that some illegal tree traders in the region conspired against him and falsely accused him of cutting down natural forest trees.

Photo: Collected

This reporter recently visited the site. Upon inspection, it was evident that a significant number of large trees in the area had been felled and stacked along canals and streams. Additionally, a vehicular road had been constructed along an entire stream to facilitate the transportation of the trees.

Showing the felled trees in the Shiljhiri area, some locals mentioned that among the trees being cut, there are medicinal plants.

Menchong Mro, a resident of the Langki neighbourhood in Lemupalong Mauza, said that Morshed's employees had cut the trees two months ago. After cutting, various natural trees from the forest were stacked in this manner. Due to their size, elephants are employed to pull them post-cutting, with subsequent transportation by vehicles.

Another resident, Prennoy Mro, expressed concern that if forest trees are cut from the stream in this manner, it will lead to water shortages for everyone.

Photo: Collected

A worker named Hashim said that four individuals from Morshed's company, brought in from Alikadam 15 days ago, were tasked with cutting firewood, including himself. When questioned about tree cutting and the use of elephants, he said that they were only permitted to cut firewood from another section of the Lemupalong Canal.

Regarding tree cutting, Lemupalong Mauza headman Kainwai Mro said that Morshed's people have been prohibited several times to cut trees from the area. However, they have consistently disregarded these restrictions.

Morshed Alam Chowdhury told TBS that the trees found stacked around the Lemupalong canal and other streams are not his, suggesting they could belong to any other trader.

Photo: Collected

Lama Divisional Forest Officer Ariful Haque Belal said that the Forest Department has the authority to take action against the illegal transportation of trees from those areas. The range officer has already been instructed accordingly, and they are prepared to embark on a rescue mission to address the issue, ensuring legal action is taken.

Juamliam Amlai, president of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Forest and Land Rights Conservation Committee, Bandarban Chapter, criticised the forest department for its insufficient efforts in halting tree cutting. He emphasised that the forest department cannot evade responsibility in any manner.

Lama Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Kamrul Hossain Chowdhury stated that a case has been filed against two individuals named Naoshad and Khorshed, and instructions have been issued to the forest department's range officer to take appropriate action in this matter.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin said that while Morshed Alam Chowdhury claimed to have permits for tree business, it will be verified.

The UNO of Lama has already inspected the area, and preparations are underway for an operation by the task force consisting of the forest department and relevant parties, he added.

The DC further mentioned, "There is a case filed against him (Morshed) by the forest department, and efforts are being made to expedite the process."