AL leaders already fearing imprisonment: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has claimed that the ruling Awami League (AL) leaders are already in fear of incarceration as a consequence of their actions.

"They should have always known the repercussions," Fakhrul remarked at a meeting at the National Press Club yesterday.

Addressing the Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Fakhrul said, "Why are you contemplating imprisonment now? Why do you say that you will not run away, you will rather serve in jail? You should have thought about it before."

About the BNP's recent divisional rallies, he said, "People joined the rallies defying all obstacles. Buses and launches were halted two days before the rally. Even the boat transports were suspended. Despite everything, people even swam their way to participate in the rally."

He added that the countrymen's faith in the party's efforts gives them hope and the rallies inspired all BNP leaders and activists.

"We have agreed to organise an even larger demonstration," he said.

Criticising the government, he said that the BNP cannot be suppressed.

"The government's efforts to subdue the BNP over the last 15 years through attacks and cases ended up becoming futile," said Mirza Fakhrul.

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "BNP is not alone in this crisis. Everyone is with them."

He further said that the government wants to establish a reign of terror in Dhaka before December.

Chief Coordinator of Ghana Sanghati Andolon Junaid Saki said that elections under a party-led government is unrealistic in the context of Bangladesh.

Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque spoke in the program among others.