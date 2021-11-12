AL leader shot dead in Rajbari

Photo: Collected

A local Awami League leader and also former union parishad chairman was gunned down by miscreants in Rajbari early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif Miah, president of Awami League of Banibah union of Rajbari Sadar upazila and the former chairman of the UP. He was a resident of Pukurchala area of Mahishbathan village in the union.

He was also a nomination seeker from the party for chairman post in the union parishad election this time.

Victim's relative Mohammad Ali said Latif Mia was returning home on a motorcycle from Banibah Bazar around 12am accompanied by a neighbour named Mehedi Hasan, reports Prothom Alo.

After dropping Mehedi off in front of his house, Latif was heading towards home.

At that time, the miscreants shot at him and ran away, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Rajbari Sadar Hospital first and then to Faridpur. From there, he was transferred to Dhaka as his condition was critical.

The injured AL leader died on the way to Dhaka around 3:30am.

Officer-in-charge of Rajbari Sadar police station Mohammad Shahadat Hossain confirmed the death.

He said Abdul Latif Mia, who was shot, died on the way to Dhaka.

Investigation is underway, added the OC.