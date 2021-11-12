AL leader shot dead in Rajbari

Politics

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 12:08 pm

Related News

AL leader shot dead in Rajbari

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 12:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A local Awami League leader and also former union parishad chairman was gunned down by miscreants in Rajbari early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif Miah, president of Awami League of Banibah union of Rajbari Sadar upazila and the former chairman of the UP. He was a resident of Pukurchala area of Mahishbathan village in the union.

He was also a nomination seeker from the party for chairman post in the union parishad election this time.

Victim's relative Mohammad Ali said Latif Mia was returning home on a motorcycle from Banibah Bazar around 12am accompanied by a neighbour named Mehedi Hasan, reports Prothom Alo. 

After dropping Mehedi off in front of his house, Latif was heading towards home.

At that time, the miscreants shot at him and ran away, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Rajbari Sadar Hospital first and then to Faridpur. From there, he was transferred to Dhaka as his condition was critical.

The injured AL leader died on the way to Dhaka around 3:30am.

Officer-in-charge of Rajbari Sadar police station Mohammad Shahadat Hossain confirmed the death.

He said Abdul Latif Mia, who was shot, died on the way to Dhaka.

Investigation is underway, added the OC. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Pre-poll violence  / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

20h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills