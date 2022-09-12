AL lawmaker Pankaj Debnath suspended for violating party constitution

Awami League has suspended Pankaj Debnath MP of Barishal-4 (Hijla-Mehendiganj) constituency from all positions in the party for violating its constitution.

AL Central Office Secretary Biplob Barua sent a letter in this regard to AL Barishal unit president Abul Hasanat Abdullah MP and General Secretary Talukdar Md Yunus on Monday (12 September).

It stated that Pankaj Debnath was dismissed from all positions including member of the advisory council on charges of violating the institutional order as per the organisation's constitution.

Debnath was instructed to submit a response within 15 days to the party's central office.